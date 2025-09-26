Gunman who killed 4 in Manhattan office tower that houses NFL had CTE, medical examiner confirms
A New York City medical examiner has confirmed that Shane Tamura, who killed four people in a Manhattan office tower this summer, was suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE
The man who killed four people inside a Manhattan office tower this summer was suffering from a degenerative brain disease, a city medical examiner said Friday, confirming the gunman’s own self-diagnosis.
Shane Tamura, 27, had “unambiguous diagnostic evidence” of low-stage chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly known as CTE, according to the New York City medical examiner.
Tamura, a Las Vegas casino worker, carried out the mass shooting on July 28, spraying bullets into the lobby of a Manhattan office building housing the headquarters of the NFL, which he accused of hiding evidence of the brain injury.
Among the dead were a police officer, a security guard and two people who worked at companies in the building. An NFL employee was badly wounded but survived.
In a three-page note found in his wallet, Tamura said he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy — diagnosable only after death — and implored those who found him: “Study my brain.”
Among his grievances against the NFL was a claim that the league put its profits ahead of player safety by concealing the harm CTE, and football, can cause.