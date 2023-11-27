NFL RedZone studio is abruptly evacuated during live broadcast

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson was left startled live on air after a fire alarm went off in the studio during his broadcast on Sunday.

The host told viewers to continue watching the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles game, explaining that he and the crew needed to evacuate the building, with the studio sirens blaring in the background.

A short while later, Mr Hanson appeared back in the studio, located in the NFL Network Building in Los Angeles, after being let back and continued to talk to the camera.

He kept looking off to the crew, giving them baffled looks, as the alarm was still sounding after they came back into the studio.

“And we come back into the studio right now,” he said, over an emergency message coming from speakers in the building, saying “Attention. Attention,” with instructions to evacuate the premises.

Hanson kept looking at crew in disbelief (RedZone/NFL Network)

“I am reminded of an old Chinese proverb which says ‘may you live to see interesting times’,” Mr Hanson continued before a long pause, seemingly trying to carry on with the show despite the fire alarm continuing to sound.

“I’ve never had this happen before. I’m pretty sure all of our professionals haven’t either, but we soldier on with the top five plays of the day on NFL RedZone,” he said before the show cut to a VT on today’s games.

An NFL Network official told the Associated Press that the alarm was unwarranted.

Mr Hanson, who has been hosting the NFL RedZone since 2009, reflected on the incident, saying that it was a “first in my 20-something-year broadcasting career.”

He later wrote on X, “Well, that was…. interesting. Alarm has stopped. Apparently all clear. Still waiting on details. Thanks for watching NFL RedZone week 12! One to remember.”

The host also joined in on the jokes being made on X about him telling viewers where to watch the game while they are out of the studio instead of immediately evacuating.

“Women and children and Touchdowns first…,” he tweeted alongside a clip from the movie Titanic, showing musicians playing music as the infamous ship sank.