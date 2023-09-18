Death of Patriots fan in stands at NFL game under investigation

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The death of a New England Patriots season ticket holder after an “incident” at an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night is under investigation, authorities say.

Police and fire personnel responded after Dale Mooney, 53, appeared to suffer a medical event just before 11pm in the 300’s tier of the Patriots home ground in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

He was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

In a statement, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Mooney’s death was under investigation by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the office as is standard protocol.

An autopsy is yet to be scheduled and no charges have been laid, the district attorney’s spokesperson said.

Mooney’s grieving wife told Boston 25 that he was a lifelong Patriots fan who was a loving father to the couple’s two adult sons.

In a separate incident, two off-duty firefighters were credited with saving the life of a Patriots fan who suffered a cardiac arrest during Sunday’s game.

These are the two heroes from tonight who gave CPR to a fan who went into cardiac arrest at the @Patriots game ❤️ Anthony Colella of Johnston RI Fire and Mark McCullough of Needham Fire pic.twitter.com/qKJ38AKqGw — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) September 18, 2023

“My parents are at the Patriots game with their friends and someone in their section just had a heart attack and my dad’s friend (also a firefighter) started giving him CPR and saved his life,” NFL reporter Bridget Condon wrote in a post on X.

“Forget the football. This is the best thing I’ve heard all day,” she added.

Ms Condon posted a photo to X, formerly known as Twitter, where she described Anthony Colella of Johnston, Rhode Island Fire Department and Mark McCullough of Needham Fire Department as the “heroes” who gave CPR to the fan.

The Dolphins won Sunday’s game 24 to 17 to condemn the Bill Belichick-coached team to its second defeat of the season.