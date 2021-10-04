NFL head coach Urban Meyer says he has apologised to his team and family after video of a woman dancing provocatively with him went viral.

Meyer, who leads the Jacksonville Jaguars, told a press conference that he had addressed the “stupid” incident with his players and his “upset” family.

“I just apologised to the team and the staff for being a distraction. Just stupid. I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid, shouldn’t have myself in that kind of position,” he said on Monday.

Married Meyer, who used to coach Ohio State, said that the incident took place after he stayed in Ohio to see his grandchildren following his team’s Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He said that after going out to dinner a group next to them tried to get him to dance with him, which is when the video of him sat in a chair with a woman “grinding” on him was shot.

“They wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did,” Meyer, 57, said.

“They’re trying to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, I should have left.”

Meyer, who has been married to wife Shelley since 1986, was asked if he had apologised to his family.

“Of course I did. That’s not me. Oh, yeah, they were upset,” he said.

Ms Urban tweeted on Friday night that she had stayed at home looking after their grandchildren while her husband had a “deserved” night out.

Meyer also said he had talked to the team’s owner, Shahid Khan, whom he said had been “very supportive.”

He said that his apology had been well received by the players ahgead of their game against the Tennessee Titans.

“They were good. They were focused on Tennessee,” Meyer said.

“I apologised again for being a distraction. A coach should not be a distraction.”

Meyer won three national championships during his time at the University of Florida and Ohio State University, but has struggled to adapt to the NFL, with his team still winless four weeks into the season.