Nichelle Nichols: Pioneering ‘Star Trek’ actress dies at 89
Nichols’s career was groundbreaking for Black women on TV
Nichelle Nichols, the Star Trek actress whose role as an on-screen lieutenant on the bridge of a starship was a groundbreaking example of representation for Black Americans in Hollywood, died on Saturday. She was 89.
Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Sunday by the actress’s son Kyle.
“Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” he wrote. “Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration.”
