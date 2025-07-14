Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Number of nicotine poisonings in kids skyrockets with pouches becoming more common

There have been more than 134,000 nicotine poisonings among children younger than the age of six from 2010 to 2023, a new study finds

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Monday 14 July 2025 22:32 BST
Comments
Zyn pouches come under scrutiny

The number of nicotine poisonings in kids has skyrocketed with pouches becoming more common.

Zyns, a nicotine pouch placed between a person’s gum and lip, have quickly risen to popularity as a way to get a nicotine hit without smoking. But nicotine pouches such as these can be a danger to kids if the container is left unsupervised.

A study published Monday in the American Academy of Pediatrics found there were more than 134,000 nicotine ingestions among children younger than the age of six reported to poison centers from 2010 to 2023.

Most of the poisoned children were younger than two years old, and almost all of the poisonings happened at home.

The number of nicotine poisonings in kids has skyrocketed with pouches becoming more common
The number of nicotine poisonings in kids has skyrocketed with pouches becoming more common (Getty)
Recommended

While the rate of nicotine poisonings decreased from 2015 to 2023, it was mostly thanks to a decrease in poisonings from liquid nicotine used in vapes.

The rate of nicotine pouch poisonings has increased by about 763 percent from 2020 to 2023. Nicotine pouches were also more likely “to be associated with a serious medical outcome or medical admission than other product formulations combined,” researchers wrote in the study.

Most of the poisonings had no effect or a minor effect on the children, but there were 39 ingestions with major effects and two deaths. The two deaths were in children under the age of two who ingested liquid nicotine, NBC News reported.

There have been more than 134,000 nicotine poisonings among children younger than the age of six from 2010 to 2023, the new study finds
There have been more than 134,000 nicotine poisonings among children younger than the age of six from 2010 to 2023, the new study finds (Getty)

Dr. Molly O’Shea, a Michigan pediatrician and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, told NBC News, “It was just a matter of time before they fell into the hands of younger kids.”

Those nearly 40 children who had major effects experienced trouble breathing and seizures, Dr. Natalie Rine, an author of the study and director of the Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, told NBC News.

Rine said the “two deaths is a lot, especially for something considered a preventable death.”

O’Shea suggested parents keep their nicotine products “locked away” instead of in a purse, pocket or on a counter.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in