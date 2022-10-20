Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann sues rival Magnus Carlsen and others for $100million over cheating allegations
The lawsuit alleges defamation and ‘blacklisting’
Hans Moke Niemann, a 19-year-old chess grandmaster who has become the focus of an alleged cheating scandal, is suing world champion Magnus Carlsen and others for $100m in damages.
The Wall Street Journal reports that a lawsuit was filed by Mr Niemann in the Eastern Missouri District Court claiming that Mr Carlsen, Chess.com, and others including chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura are colluding to "blacklist" him from the chess world.
The lawsuit also claims the defendants have made defamatory statements by accusing him of cheating and that the claims have resulted in him being ostracised from the chess world.
“This is not a game,” Mr Niemann’s lawyer, Terrence Oved, said in a statement. “Defendants have destroyed Niemann’s life simply because he had the talent, dedication and audacity to defeat the so-called ‘King of Chess.’ We will hold defendants fully accountable and expose the truth.”
The lawsuit claims that Chess.com was colluding with Mr Carlsen as it is purchasing the world champion’s “Play Magnus” app for $83m. Mr Niemann claims the merger will “monopolise the chess world.”
Mr Niemann has accused the defendants, including the Play Magnus app and Danny Rensch, the chief chess officer at Chess.com, of slander, libel, and unlawful boycott and tortious interference with his business.
The vitriol between Mr Neimann and Mr Carlsen began during a chess tournament in St Louis earlier this year. Mr Neimann beat Mr Carlsen in an upset during their first game. Mr Carlsen withdrew from the tournament after the loss. During a second game at a later tournament, Mr Carlsen made a single move and then resigned from the game. Both of Mr Carlsen’s controversial moves were viewed within the chess community as a protest fueled by allegations that Mr Neimann was a cheater.
