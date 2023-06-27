Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Republican candidate Nikki Haley delivers a live speech on foreign policy with China.

Ms Hayley, who served as the US ambassador to the United Nations for two years, is making the speech as Chinese government aggression escalated towards the US in recent months.

Haley is speaking at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, where she is set to dive into her plans for the future of US-China policy.

She has recently taken a strong stance on the current US-China relationship under President Joe Biden, referring to the government’s approach as “weak” in a recent article for The Washington Post.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently returned from a significant trip to China, where he met with Chinese President Xi and other officials.

The trip aimed to ease tensions between the two countries following the sighting of a Chinese spy balloon over US territory in February.

Ms Hayley has shrugged off recent polls suggesting she is significantly trailing behind President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among Republicans.

“I have been underestimated in everything I’ve ever done,” she said.

She added: “It’s a blessing because it makes me scrappy, it makes me work hard.”