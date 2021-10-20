Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to Parkland school shooting

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to all charges against him stemming from the mass shooting he carried out at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

He faces 34 counts, 17 of which are first-degree murder, carrying a minimum penalty of life in prison with no chance of parole and a maximum penalty of death. The other 17 counts are attempted murder in the first degree.

Prosecutors can use each of the attempted murder charges and additional murder charges as aggravating factors at his sentencing hearing.

Mr Cruz apologised to the victims and the families of the victims after his plea, saying if he was given a second chance he would “do everything he could to help people,” saying he “loves” the victims. He also gave a rambling condemnation of “smoking marijuana” and “racism in the streets” before again apologising to the victims of the shooting.

He said he wished that the victims could choose whether or not he lived or died.

A 12-person jury will ultimately decide Mr Cruz’s fate during a sentencing hearing. It is likely prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Last week Mr Cruz also pleaded guilty to attacking a prison guard while he was awaiting trial.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced Mr Cruz to 15 years in prison for attacking the guard.

Mr Cruz’s trial is scheduled to begin in January, with jury selection during November and December.