Nissan Rogue drivers have filed a class-action lawsuit against the popular car manufacturer, alleging their rear windshields “spontaneously” shattered.

The suit, filed in the Middle District of Tennessee on January 6, alleges the rear windshields on 2021-2025 Nissan Rogues are “defective because they are prone to spontaneously explode.”

Drivers have reported “unexpected rear windshield explosions causing shards of glass to fly through their vehicles, sometimes while the vehicle is being operated,” according to a copy of the lawsuit reviewed by The Independent.

The lawsuit also alleges that Nissan “failed to disclose this material information to consumers despite knowing about the Rear Windshield Defect." The Independent has contacted Nissan for comment.

A new lawsuit alleges the windshields of 2021-2025 Nissan Rogues are ‘prone to spontaneously explode.’ Plaintiff Darren Chang says the rear windshield of his 2023 Nissan Rogue (pictured) shattered last month, according to the lawsuit ( Middle District of Tennessee )

New York residents Nicole Delucia-Roitman and Darren Chang both said they experienced this alleged defect, according to the lawsuit.

Delucia-Roitman, a resident of Monroe, New York, said the rear windshield on her 2025 Nissan Rogue “shattered” while she and her husband were driving on December 27. The cars are build at a Nissan factory in Tennessee.

Delucia-Roitman heard a “loud pop that sounded like broken glass” while driving, which prompted her to stop and inspect her car, the lawsuit states.

“Delucia-Roitman safely pulled over to inspect the sound and discovered that the rear windshield had shattered but remained upright on rear frame of the vehicle before crashing into Plaintiff’s vehicle’s trunk, spreading shattered glass across the rear interior of the vehicle,” the lawsuit reads. “Out of necessity, Plaintiff carefully drove home.”

Chang, a resident of Selden, New York, said the rear windshield on his 2023 Nissan Rogue also broke on December 27, while he and his infant child were in the car, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states Chang heard “a loud sound” like “falling ice” after entering his car and closing the front, driver-side door. Chang looked in the rearview mirror and saw what he believed were ice fractals on the windshield — but after driving to a nearby pet store, he discovered it had “shattered,” according to the lawsuit.

“Plaintiff had not realized that what he believed to be ice fractals was in fact jagged glass marks from the windshield shattering,” the lawsuit reads.

“Plaintiff Chang investigated further to find that much of the glass had fallen into the trunk of his vehicle, falling into the open spaces of Plaintiff’s infant stroller,” the lawsuit continues.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for an unspecified amount of money, but estimates it at more than $5 million.

Attorneys representing Delucia-Roitman and Chang declined to comment when contacted by The Independent.