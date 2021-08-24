The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its travel list on Monday to include six countries with a very high risk of Covid infection, including the Bahamas and Morocco.

Other countries that have recently had their levels changed to high-risk include Haiti, Kosovo, Lebanon and Sint Maarten. If you must travel to these places, “make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel” advises the CDC.

Following a surge in cases in Oahu, Hawaii’s governor, David Ige, has asked visitors to stay away. “It’s not a good time to travel to the islands,” he said in a news conference on Monday. “The visitors who choose to come to the island will not have the typical kind of holiday that they expect to get when they visit Hawaii.”

Restrictions will go into place from Wednesday, 25 August when “we will be suspending all large gatherings for four weeks. This includes trade shows, conventions, concerts and other live events,” explained Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

There are currently 80 destinations on the CDC’s Level 4 category list of the highest risk countries, which have at least 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

The Bahamas currently has a curfew in place between 8pm and 5am. It recorded a record-high 527 Covid cases on 16 August, and has recorded 17,386 coronavirus cases and 338 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Just over 14 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Albania, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Brunei and Liechtenstein have also been moved from Level 1 countries to Level 3 countries on the CDC travel list, the category recommends unvaccinated travellers avoid non-essential visits to those locations.