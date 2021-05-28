The Russian hacking group suspected of carrying out last year's massive SolarWinds hack has reportedly carried out a second attack.

Microsoft published a blog post on Thursday saying the group, called Nobelium, had targeted more than 150 organisations across the world last week. Its targets included government agencies, think tanks, nongovernmental organisations and think tanks.

The software company said the hackers sent phishing emails - which are meant to trick users into clicking on them before offloading malicious software onto a target device - to more than 3,000 email accounts.

A Microsoft spokesman said the organisations targeted primarily deal with international development or humanitarian and human rights work.