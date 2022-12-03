Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pug named ‘Noodle’ who went viral on TikTok dies aged 14

‘He made millions of people happy’ said owner Jonathan Graziano

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Saturday 03 December 2022 21:54
Comments

Related Video: Be prepared for pug life

An elderly pug who captured hearts online with his “bones or no bones” ritual has passed away, aged 14.

Noodle’s owner, Jonathan Graziano, announced the death of the virally famous dog in a post on TikTok and Instagram.

He described the moment as “incredibly sad” and “incredibly difficult”.

“It’s a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive,” Mr Graziano said.

“Although this is very sad, I wanted to let you know and I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we’re navigating this sadness.”

Recommended

Noodle died in his arms at home on Friday he said.

“He made millions of people happy,” added Mr Graziano. “Thank you for loving him. Thank you for embracing us.”

Mr Graziano adopted Noodle when he was seven years old. He became famous online due to TikToks posted each morning in 2021.

In each post, Mr Graziano would sit Noodle upright and see if the ageing dog could stand up by himself.

If he could, it was a “bones day”. If he could not then it was a “no bones day”.

The bones versus no bones ritual quickly became synonymous with whether it was a day to get up and make the most of the day.

Recommended

If it was a “no bones day” and Noodle flopped over, then it was a day to relax and rest.

More than 4 million people followed the account.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in