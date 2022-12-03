Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An elderly pug who captured hearts online with his “bones or no bones” ritual has passed away, aged 14.

Noodle’s owner, Jonathan Graziano, announced the death of the virally famous dog in a post on TikTok and Instagram.

He described the moment as “incredibly sad” and “incredibly difficult”.

“It’s a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive,” Mr Graziano said.

“Although this is very sad, I wanted to let you know and I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we’re navigating this sadness.”

Noodle died in his arms at home on Friday he said.

“He made millions of people happy,” added Mr Graziano. “Thank you for loving him. Thank you for embracing us.”

Mr Graziano adopted Noodle when he was seven years old. He became famous online due to TikToks posted each morning in 2021.

In each post, Mr Graziano would sit Noodle upright and see if the ageing dog could stand up by himself.

If he could, it was a “bones day”. If he could not then it was a “no bones day”.

The bones versus no bones ritual quickly became synonymous with whether it was a day to get up and make the most of the day.

If it was a “no bones day” and Noodle flopped over, then it was a day to relax and rest.

More than 4 million people followed the account.