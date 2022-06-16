Dog pulled alive from car submerged under water for 20 minutes
Firefighters say they decided to overturn the vehicle after they heard whimpering sounds
Rescue workers in North Carolina saved a dog from a submerged vehicle on Saturday.
The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department in Currituck County in North Carolina said in a Facebook post that they had responded to a call regarding an overturned vehicle in a canal.
“We arrived on scene and the convertible sports car’s driver was out. The owner’s dog was still missing,” the department said.
Firefighters said they decided to overturn the vehicle to look inside when they heard whimpers from the car.
“We heard a whimpering sound in the car. Awesome teamwork to our volunteers and assistance from Lantz Towing. We immediately overturned the car to gain access.”
Authorities said the car had been upside down and submerged in water for 20 minutes.
Firefighters managed to rescue the dog from “under the dash floorboard, where there was an air pocket”.
“The dog was rescued with no apparent injuries. North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and driver was taken to the detention centre,” the post added.
The cause of the car crash is still not known.
Photos released by the fire department show the damaged vehicle after a tow truck was called in to pull it out of the water.
