North Carolina: Pilot dies after plane crashes into truck on I-85
The plane and truck made impact near Davidson County Airport
A plane has crashed into a lorry in North Carolina, killing the pilot on impact, and injuring the truck driver.
A Beechcraft Barron plane hit the vehicle on the I-85 South near Davidson County Airport around 5.30pm on Wednesday, reported the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The FAA is investigating the circumstances of the crash but initial evaluations suggest that the plane was taking off from the airport runway when the crash occurred. The tractor-trailer was overturned during the crash, but the driver reportedly only suffered minor injuries and is being treated in a hospital in Winston-Salem.
“Apparently it was having some problem in takeoff, “ said witness Donald Holt Sr, reported WRAL.com. “My wife said, ‘The plane is kinda low.’ I said, ‘Yes, it is.’” The news outlet also identified the pilot as 43-year-old Raymond John Ackley.
More to follow...
