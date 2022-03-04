An entire class of preschool children were hospitalised after an SUV crashed through the wall of their classroom in Anderson, central North Carolina.

Anderson’s police department said the vehicle crashed through the Great Adventures Christian Preschool’s wall on Thursday afternoon when all 19 children were inside.

Two adult members of staff were also inside the building on Balls Ferry Road and Martha Street, with an image showing the classroom mostly destroyed by the crashed Susuki.

A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was immediately declared and 14 of the children were airlifted to hospital for treatment, the police department said.

Five more children were taken to hospital by their parents, acording to Anderson police chief Jon Poletski, meaning all of the 19 children were taken to hospital on Thursday.

Two children are thought to remain in an intensive care unit (or ICU), and all of the remaining children are expected to be released, reports suggest. Nor were any there any fatalities.

A female driver driver was reportedly released later on Thursday after delivering a statement to police, the Redding Searchlight, reported, and an investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway.

Anderson is a town about 10 miles south of Redding.