Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Train carrying hazardous material derails in North Dakota

Clean-up is expected to take beteen seven and 10 days

Graig Graziosi
Monday 27 March 2023 16:59
Comments

Related video: Crews continue clean-up on train tracks after derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

A train carrying hazardous materials derailed in North Dakota, according to local officials.

The 70-car train left the tracks around 11:15pm on Sunday evening near Wyndmere, according to Valley News Live.

No injuries were reported.

The Canadian Pacific train was carrying petroleum, which leaked after the crash. Response crews will allow the cold weather to congeal the leaked substance, according to a report from WZFG.

The accident resulted in local road closures, some of which are likely to continue for some or all of the duration of the clean-up. Officials expect it will take between a week and 10 days to fully clean the site of the derailment.

Recommended

Two other Canadian Pacific train cars jumped the tracks near Chicago on Sunday, though those trains were not carrying hazardous materials, according to a local Fox affiliate.

The National Transportation Safety Board is pushing for increased rail safety standards that will hopefully decrease the number of derailments.

The agency ramped up its exploration of improved rail safety in the wake of the East Palestine train derailment in early February.

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in the Ohio village of East Palestine, forcing workers to vent and burn the hazardous vinyl chloride it was carrying in order to prevent an explosion.

Since then, residents have reported health issues and have expressed fears that their homes and businesses would lose much of their value due to the proximity to the crash site.

The EPA under the Biden administration has bound Norfolk Southern to the clean-up, ensuring the company pays for the work and follows government guidelines for restoring the village.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in