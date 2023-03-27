Train carrying hazardous material derails in North Dakota

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A train carrying hazardous materials derailed in North Dakota, according to local officials.

The 70-car train left the tracks around 11:15pm on Sunday evening near Wyndmere, according to Valley News Live.

No injuries were reported.

The Canadian Pacific train was carrying petroleum, which leaked after the crash. Response crews will allow the cold weather to congeal the leaked substance, according to a report from WZFG.

The accident resulted in local road closures, some of which are likely to continue for some or all of the duration of the clean-up. Officials expect it will take between a week and 10 days to fully clean the site of the derailment.

Two other Canadian Pacific train cars jumped the tracks near Chicago on Sunday, though those trains were not carrying hazardous materials, according to a local Fox affiliate.

The National Transportation Safety Board is pushing for increased rail safety standards that will hopefully decrease the number of derailments.

The agency ramped up its exploration of improved rail safety in the wake of the East Palestine train derailment in early February.

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in the Ohio village of East Palestine, forcing workers to vent and burn the hazardous vinyl chloride it was carrying in order to prevent an explosion.

Since then, residents have reported health issues and have expressed fears that their homes and businesses would lose much of their value due to the proximity to the crash site.

The EPA under the Biden administration has bound Norfolk Southern to the clean-up, ensuring the company pays for the work and follows government guidelines for restoring the village.