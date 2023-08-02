North Korea offers ‘very brief response’ to UN Command about Travis King

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

North Korean officials have offered a brief response to the United Nations Command's request for information about Travis King, an American soldier who ran across the border late last month.

On 18 July, Mr King, traveling with a tour group to the border between North and South Korea, ran across the border and surrendered himself to North Korean forces.

He had previously been detained for more than 40 days on an assault and destruction of private property conviction in South Korea. He was scheduled to return home, but skipped on his return trip, after which he fled into the North.

Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said North Korean officials acknowledged the UN Command's request for information about the soldier, but did not offer specific details, according to the South China Morning Post.

“I can confirm that the DPRK has responded to United Nations Command, but I don’t have any substantial progress to read out,” Mr Ryder told the press during a briefing.

He characterised the North Korean response as "an acknowledgment" of the inquiry.

"There was the initial passing of the information, and this was essentially an acknowledgment from the DPRK government that yes, we have received your request for information," he said.

Mr King pleaded guilty to assault and damaging a police car while shouting profanities at Koreans, according to court documents.

US Army soldier Travis King (VIA REUTERS)

Beginning on 24 May, Mr King was sentenced to serve in a labour camp at the Cheonan correctional facility, which is intended to house US military members and other foreigners who are convicted of crimes in South Korea.

Mr King was slated to face disciplinary action upon his return to his home base at Fort Bliss in Texas, according to unnamed US military officials speaking to the SCMP.

The Pentagon confirmed in July that US forces in Korea and Army counter-intelligence were conducting an investigation into Mr King's disappearance.