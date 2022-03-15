Norweigan cruise ship runs aground in Dominican Republic

Strong winds have caused a large cruise ship with thousands of passengers on board to run aground off the Dominican Republic.

The 326m long Norwegian Escape was heading out to sea when the incident occurred.

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said the Norwegian Escape "made contact with the channel bed as it was departing Puerto Plata".

Passengers said they heard a “loud thud” and some said they felt the ship listing to one side.

No passengers or crew were injured

It took seven hours to free the ship. After an initial attempt using tugboats failed, a decision was made to wait for high tide.

Once freed, the Norwegian Escape returned to port for checks.

A statement from Norwegian reads: “All guests and crew are safe, and there are no reports of damages to the ship. Operations on board have not been impacted and all services and activities continue as scheduled.”

The cruise has now resumed and the ship continued its voyage to the Virgin Islands.

Launched in 2015, the ship carries 4,266 passengers and 1,733 crew.