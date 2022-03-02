Judge rules NRA can’t be dissolved by New York attorney general, report says

The National Rifle Association can’t be dissolved in New York as part of the attorney general’s corruption case against the gun-rights group, a judge has ruled.

New York state Justice Joel Cohen said that attorney general Letitia James can, however, pursue other claims against individual defendants, according to Reuters.

The ruling is a major setback for Ms James, who was elected to the attorney general’s office on a platform of taking prosecuting the NRA and the Trump Organisation.

Mr Cohen said that because the case concerns private harm to the NRA, its members and donors, less intrusive relief could be targeted if the accusations are proven, including against the group’s Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre.

Ms James was seeking an order to dissolve the NRA in its entirety, require that its senior executives pay full restitution and penalties, and ensure the defendants can’t serve on the board of a charity in New York state.

“We are disappointed that the judge ruled against the dissolution portion of the case,” Ms James said in a statement. “We are considering our legal options with respect to this ruling.”

This is a developing story.