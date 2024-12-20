Nuna Baby Essentials issues urgent recall of 600,000 car seats over safety fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A well-known luxury baby car seat retailer has issued an urgent recall for one of its popular infant car seats.

Nuna Baby Essentials, Inc. announced the recall of approximately 608,786 widely sold Nuna RAVA car seats – specifically those manufactured between July 16 2016 and October 25 2023.

The seat retails anywhere from $400 to $550 and is sold by many different outlets in the U.S.

The defect in question relates to the risk of “debris entering the area where the front harness adjuster button is located” which can cause “the teeth of the adjuster mechanism to no longer properly clamp onto the adjuster strap” – an issue that can lead to a loose harness and increase “the risk of injury in a crash”, the manufacturer stated .

Owners can put in a claim “if the car seat’s harness is [not] functioning properly” and if they have issues with “securing the occupant”, they added.

open image in gallery The manufacturer said the risk of ‘debris’ entering the teeth of the plastic adjuster mechanism can cause a ‘loose’ harness increasing the risk of injury during a crash ( Nano Baby Essentials Inc )

The recall should only affect products within the specified 2016 to 2023 manufacturer time frame and if eligible for a claim, will receive “a new seat pad, cleaning kit, and care instructions” to ensure the car seat’s harness adjuster is functional.

If owners have not had any issues they can continue to use the seat as normal.

Users can check if their seat falls into the recall by checking the model number found on a label on the underside of the seat. A full list of the model numbers included in the recall is listed in the announcement.

Equally, they can carry out the Harness Function Test – demonstrated in their video to test the functionality of the product.

The alert was sounded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Association after they received “complaints related to tightening or harness loosening through the harness adjuster mechanism” prompting an investigation in May earlier this year.

Upon opening a petition in late October, the regulator decided to issue a “voluntary safety recall” for the RAVA car seat.

To date, no injuries or fatalities have been reported in connection with the issue, said the NHTSA statement .

Nuna Baby said: “We are committed to ensuring the highest safety standards, which is why we are taking this proactive step.”

Owners who wish to make a claim can do so by filling in an online form which will initiate the recall process and advise on how they can get a new seat pad and cleaning kit.