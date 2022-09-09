Nurse incredibly saves baby who stopped breathing on Spirit Airlines flight to Orlando
The clip also shows the aftermath of the terrifying ordeal which features the three month old letting out an adorable giggle as relief sweeps the cabin
A heartwrencing video has captured the moment a nurse saved a small baby who stopped breathing on board a Spirit flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando, Florida, on Thursday night.
Ian Cassette, a meteorologist for Fox 35 in Orlando, said that three month old Anjelé stopped breathing and her lips went purple as she was with her parents three rows in front of him on the plane.
Thankfully, nurse Tamara Panzino was on board the flight and leaped into action. Ms Panzino managed to help little Anjelé to breathe again.
Video of the aftermath of the terrifying ordeal, posted on Twitter by Mr Cassette, captures the three month old letting out an adorable giggle in her father’s arms.
Passengers erupted in claps and cheers as relief swept the cabin.
“The parents of three month old Anjelé were terrified and had never experienced this before,” Mr Cassette tweeted. “They praised the positive energy of the plane and the heroic actions of Tamara for saving her.”
The meteorologist also praised the “quick action” of the Spirit Airlines flight attendants who he said should also be commended for helping to save the day.
An emergency crew met the family when the flight touched down in Florida that night, he said.
The Independent has reached out to Spirit Airlines for comment.
