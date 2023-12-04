Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nurse found dead two weeks after vanishing on California hike

Ann Herford, 66, went missing while on a hike two weeks ago

Andrea Blanco
Monday 04 December 2023 09:49
Comments
<p>Several law enforcement departments searched for the missing hiker </p>

Several law enforcement departments searched for the missing hiker

(Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office)

The remains of a missing woman have been located by authorities in California.

Ann Herford, 66, was reported missing on 15 November after she failed to return from a hike on the Arnold Rim Trail in the central Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Herford, a travelling nurse from Michigan, had been expected to work a shift at Adventist Health in the city of Sonara – but she didn’t show up.

Following dozens of searches by air and ground in the dense forest by several law enforcement departments, Herford’s remains were found on a 35-degree sloped hillside beneath dense foliage, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Several law enforcement departments searched for the missing hiker

(Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office)

The discovery was made near the area where her vehicle had been left parked on 12 November, the department said.

California Highway Patrol aircraft helped extricate the remains from the terrain.

An investigation into Herford’s death is underway, but the sheriff’s department said it does not appear to be suspicious.

Family members reportedly told law enforcement that Herford liked to go out on short hikes, but did not have the skills to survive in the wilderness, according to The Detroit News.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in