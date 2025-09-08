Nurse saves raccoon’s life with CPR after it got drunk on fermented peaches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nurse in Kentucky has gone viral after performing CPR on a raccoon that had passed out drunk after eating too many fermented peaches.

Misty Combs, who works at Letcher County Health Department in Whitesburg, said her “motherly instincts kicked in” after finding the unconscious animal in a dumpster next to her work.

Combs told Lex18 Wednesday that she had arrived at work when she and her coworkers noticed a distressed mother raccoon searching for her missing babies.

open image in gallery A nurse in Kentucky has gone viral after performing CPR on a raccoon that had passed out drunk after eating too many fermented peaches. ( WYMT )

“Our health department is right beside of the Kentucky Mist Moonshine, which is a distillery, and they had put some fermented peaches in their dumpster, and I guess the two baby raccoons had gone into the dumpster and they were stuck,” she told the outlet.

“I went over there, and I was like ‘we have to get them out.’... I guess that was just like the motherly instinct in me kicked in, like I seen that Mama, and she was trying so hard to get her babies back, but she didn't know what to do.”

Using a shovel, Combs removed one of the baby raccoons, which ran back to its mother. The other, however, was unresponsive and lying in a puddle at the bottom of the dumpster.

“Everybody that was around was like, ‘it's dead… it's just not going to make it.’ And it was not breathing… it was full of water, like you could feel the water in it,” she told Lex18.

“So, I mean, immediately I just started doing CPR on it.”

open image in gallery Combs said she was 'afraid' that the raccoon would try and eat her while she was providing life-saving measures ( Lex 18 News )

The video of the daring rescue was captured by Combs’ coworkers. In the clip, she can be seen vigorously patting the animal on its back before flipping it over and beginning chest compressions. The raccoon eventually regains consciousness.

“The entire time I was doing it, I was sort of afraid that it would come to and eat me up,” Combs said. “You know, raccoons carry rabies. So I was afraid of that.”

The clip has now appeared across numerous news outlets and been viewed thousands of times.

After reviving the baby raccoon, Combs and her coworkers called the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, which took the animal to a local vet. The animal was deemed well enough to be released back into the wild the following day, to the same parking lot where it had been found.

“I was surprised it lived, and so it was amazing to see something that I helped bring back to life,” Combs said.

The Independent has contacted Kentucky Fish and Wildlife for comment.