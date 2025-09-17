Nvidia CEO Huang says he's disappointed by China chip curbs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The CEO of Nvidia, which faces tight restrictions on selling its chips to China amid the U.S.-China battle over trade and tech, said he's disappointed about the situation.

Jensen Huang said he expects to discuss the issue with President Donald Trump at a state banquet hosted by the British government that they'll be attending on Wednesday night.

Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, is restricted from exporting its most advanced chips, which are in demand for developing artificial intelligence, to China. This week, Beijing regulators also targeted the company, accusing it of antitrust breaches stemming from a 2020 acquisition of an Israeli tech company.

Adding to the problems, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources, that China's internet regulator is banning domestic tech companies from buying an Nvidia chip model tailored for the local market.

Asked about the report at a media briefing in London, Jensen Huang said he didn't have a reaction, but added, “I think that we could only be in service of a market if the country wants us to be.”

China is the world's second biggest AI computing market and Nvidia has contributed more than most companies, he said.

“I’m disappointed with what I see, but they have larger agendas to work out, you know, between China and the United States, and I’m understanding of that, and we’re patient about it," he said.

Huang said the company will continue to be “supportive” of both governments as they “sort through these geopolitical policies", adding there's "not very much anxiety there."

Huang said he hasn't yet spoken to Trump about the latest developments, “but I’ll see him tonight, and he’ll probably ask me. I’ll probably say something similar.”

The CEO is visiting London at same time as Trump to unveil a flurry of new investments that coincide with the president's visit, including a deal to supply tens of thousands of its processor chips for data centers that will be part of the U.K. arm of Stargate, a Trump-backed AI infrastructure project led by OpenAI.