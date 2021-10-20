New York to order all city employees to get Covid vaccine

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce an order mandating all city employees are vaccinated against Covid before the end of October.

Mr de Blasio is due to announce the mandate on Wednesday, according to the Wall Street Journal, in what is the latest order for municipal workers across the US to get vaccinated.

It will mean all 46,000 New York City employees who are currently unvaccinated would have until 29 October to get a shot, or be unemployed.

So far, roughly 71 per cent of the city’s workforce, or 160,500 workers, have received a single shot or more.

