Smoke pours from 44-story New York City skyscraper after reported fire
The blaze broke out in the Hudson Yards development around 11:30 a.m., according to the FDNY
A fire continues to blaze atop a 44-story building in the Hudson Yards development on Manhattan’s West Side, according to the New York City Fire Department.
The blaze erupted around 11:30 a.m., on the roof of The Set, a luxury building on 10th Avenue between 35th and 36th Streets, the FDNY said. Video posted to social media showed thick smoke billowing from the property.
No initial injuries were reported. Some 80 firefighters responded to the scene. The cause of the fire remains unclear.
Studio apartments at The Set rent for upwards of $5,000 a month.
This breaking news story will be updated
