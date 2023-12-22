The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New York City hasn’t seen over an inch of snow for more than 670 days – and it doesn’t look like that streak will end for this year’s holiday season.

Meteorologists are not forecasting a white Christmas for New York City this year, the National Weather Service (NWS) reports.

“Dreaming of a #WhiteChristmas this year? The forecast (and climatology) says keep dreaming,” the NWS for New York City posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Locally, Monday looks to remain predominantly dry, with temperatures several degrees above normal.”

As of 22 December, Central Park in New York City is going on 675 days without more than an inch of snow in a single day — the longest streak ever recorded. Meanwhile, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is at 690 days without recordable snow and Baltimore, Maryland, is in first place with 691 days, according to local outlet Fox 5.

While there are no direct links between the climate crisis and lack of snowfall in many eastern US cities, NWS Philadelphia/Mount Holly meterologist Matt Burdy previously told The Independent that rising global temperatures are destabilising weather patterns.

The National Weather Service shared a graphic illustrating the history of White Christmases in New York City 1953-2022. (National Weather Service)

“It’s become increasingly more evident that, as we continue to warm, patterns are becoming overall more variable,” Mr Burdy said.

The La Nina and El Nino phenomena have also contributed to the lack of snow by steering low pressure systems that bring rain away from the area.

East Coasters aren’t the only ones missing out on a white Christmas this year. Only 15.7 per cent of the country has recordable snow as of 20 December, Fox 5 reports. Meteorologists are only predicting a “very likely” white Christmas for regions in a few states, such as Colorado and Wyoming, according to Fox 5.