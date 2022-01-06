Family identity man killed jumping New York City subway turnstile

A 28-year-old man who died after jumping a turnstile at a New York City subway station has been described by his family as “vibrant” and “loving”.

Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was identified by The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning in Queens.

His family said his death had been a shock and his brother Brian De La Cruz wrote in a fundraiser: “In the wake of his death I have been reminded why I have been so lucky to have been his brother”.

“He was the kindest soul. He was loved by so many people and impacted everybody that he came across,” Mr De La Cruz wrote on GoFundMe.

Reports suggested that the victim of Sunday’s incident, De La Cruz, had been intoxicated when he broke his neck during a fall at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station at about 6.45am that day.

Video appears to confirm that description of events.

An NYPD spokesperson told The Independent on Monday that De La Cruz was found “unconscious and unresponsive” by first responders in the mezzanine of the station, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports suggest that no criminality is suspected in his death, and the New York Post alleged that De La Cruz had been “attempting to evade the fare”, but that remained unconfirmed.

A video reportedly from the incident meanwhile shows the man jumping a turnstile and misplacing his foot before falling. His family appealed for members of the public not to share it.

It shows the 28-year-old striking his head fatally on a cement floor – and that he appeared to be intoxicated.

The NYPD said on Thursday that the medical examiner is still to determine the cause of the death.