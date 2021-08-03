New York City is expected to announce that proof of coronavirus vaccination will be required to allow people to access indoor activities including restaurants and gyms.

Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed on Tuesday that the city will require proof of vaccination in a policy that is a first of its kind in the US.

“If you want to participate in society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated. It’s time,” the mayor posted on Twitter while announcing the bold plans.

“Climbing this ladder is giving us more and more ability to fight back the delta variant,” he said on Tuesday.

The new programme will include proof of vaccine verification dubbed the “Key to NYC Pass” and will apply to indoor dining, gyms, entertainment and performances.

Enforcement of the pass will begin in September after an awareness campaign. New York State already offers its “Excelsior Pass” for residents to verify proof of vaccination.

“New York City is going to lead the world in creating safe, vaccinated public spaces,” Mr de Blasio’s press secretary Bill Neidhardt said in a post on Twitter.

Residents will be required to show either the Key to NYC Pass, the Excelsior Pass or the Center for Disease Control’s paper vaccine card to access indoor activities.

More than 63 per cent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccination while over 57 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The announcement comes amid a rise in cases in the city thought to be due to the more transmissible Delta variant of the novel virus.

On Monday, coronavirus hospitalisations in the state sat at 788. More than 2,143 new positive cases were reported, nearly double the amount of cases the week before.

The same day, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a vaccine mandate for employees of New York’s MTA and Port Authority or the option of weekly coronavirus testing, CNBC reported.

“I don’t believe a mask policy is going to be enough,” Mr Cuomo said at the press conference. “I think we’re going to have to talk about a vaccination policy.”

Unlike the new regulations for transport workers, those who decide not to get vaccinated will not have an option of weekly Covid-19 testing, administration sources told the New York Post.