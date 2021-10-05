FBI raids NYPD sergeants union headquarters in Manhattan

Federal investigators descended on the New York Police Department Sergeants Benevolent Association office in Manhattan on 5 October, part of an investigation involving the police union headed by its controversial president Ed Mullins.

“All I have been told is the FBI has raided the SBA headquarters and it’s in connection with an ongoing investigation,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a Tuesday briefing.

Andrew Quinn, who serves as general counsel to the union, was not immediately available for comment. The Independent has also requested comment from the US Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York and the FBI’s New York field office.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed to The New York Daily News that the agency carried out “a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation” with the union office, which claims to represent 13,000 active and retired NYPD sergeants.

Mr Mullins’ home in Port Washington was also reportedly targeted.

Mr Mullins – who vowed that the union was “declaring war” against Mayor de Blasio – is under a separate internal NYPD investigation for misconduct related to bigoted and profane statements on social media after posting the arrest record of the mayor’s daughter in 2020 following antiracist uprisings across the city and US.

The union and its Twitter account have been roundly criticised for promoting hateful rhetoric and defending police violence.

“How can the NYPD protect the city of NY from rioting anarchist when the Mayors object throwing daughter is one of them,” read a post on the union’s Twitter account. “Now we know why he is forbidding Mounted units to be mobilized and keeping the NYPD from doing their jobs.”

