NYPD recruit dies during Bronx training exercise in sweltering heat

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A New York Police Department recruit died during a training exercise in extreme heat, days before he was set to graduate, the force has said.

Edgar Ordonez collapsed at the department’s training facility in the Bronx on Wednesday at around 11am.

The 33-year-old police recruit was on what was described as the "exertion course" at Rodman’s Neck firing range, when he became lightheaded and passed out, a police source told NBC.

It is uncertain whether this was related to the temperature which reached highs of 88F on Wednesday with humidity making it feel closer to 100F, in parts of the city.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had also issued a heat advisory until 8pm eastern.

Ordonez was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was set to graduate from the police academy on Monday and officially join the department.

His death was later confirmed by Police Commissioner Edward A Caban, who wrote: “Our hearts are heavy as we honor our fallen brother, Probationary Police Officer Edgar Ordonez.

“We tragically lost Edgar earlier today, just a few days before he was set to graduate and join his fellow Finest protecting New York City.

The body of NYPD recruit Edgar Ordonez is escorted by officers during a dignified transfer, following the 33-year-old’s death on Wednesday ( NYPD )

“As we continue to grieve this terrible loss, we will keep Edgar’s family, friends, and fellow officers in our thoughts and prayers.”

Video shared by the force showed fellow recruits, officers, and members of the public lined up for the dignified transfer of Ordonez’s body from the hospital on Wednesday.

“The sudden passing of Probationary Police Officer Edgar Ordonez has filled this department with sadness, and has left a void in our hearts,” the force posted on X.

The soon-to-be-officer was described as “a beacon of joy and positive energy for his fellow recruits”.

“He had the drive and determination necessary to become a New York City police officer, and he was just days away from hitting the streets and making a difference in protecting our city,” said NYC PBA President Patrick Hendry.

“From the moment a police officer is sworn into the Police Academy, they become part of our Blue Family. Now we must focus on being there for his family as they deal with this unimaginable loss.”

Additional information on Orodonez’s death was not immediately available. The city’s medical examiner will determine the cause of death.