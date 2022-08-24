Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Oakland A’s have not often been worth watching this baseball season, so two fans allegedly found another way to entertain themselves in the stands a recent home game.

The A’s were playing the Seattle Mariners at the Ring Central Coliseum when a fan in attendance tweeted a video of two spectators allegedly engaged in sexual activity in the far upper corner of cavernous stadium.

The couple were alone in their section, far away from the action on the field. But their alleged actions could have serious consequences. Oakland police said that they are investigating the incident, and if the couple are convicted of a crime, they could face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

“The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this incident until after the game and we were advised that A’s staff/cameras did not capture video of this during the game. We have initiated an investigation,” Oakland Police Department Public Information Officer Candace Keas told the television station KRON4 in the Bay Area.

In more positive news for the A’s, they defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-3. The A’s are now 45-78 on the year, in last place in the American League West, 33 games behind the division-leading Houston Astros.