The city of Oakland apologized Wednesday for seeking to reclaim $461 from the widow of Tuan Le, a police officer who was killed in the line of duty last year.

The city administrator’s office told local news station KRON4 it decided to waive the debt after the matter was brought to its attention and considers the matter “closed.”

“The City stands with Officer Le’s family and apologizes for any distress or inconvenience this issue has caused for them, and we will continue our unwavering support,” the office said.

Oakland Police Department officer Tuan Le was killed in December 2023 in the line of duty. The city has walked back a request from his widow for payment of $461. ( Oakland Police Deparment )

Le was overpaid by $461 as a result of technical issues in the wake of a 2023 ransomware attack against city systems.

When he was shot and killed in December 2023, the debt was transferred to his widow. The city asked for the money and was reportedly willing to take it from his death benefits.

The Oakland Police Officer’s Association accused city officials of harassing Le’s wife Sarah Fung over the repayment.

"We were furious," Huy Nguyen, the president of the OPOA, told ABC 7. "It’s devastating to experience what she is going through."

"The city attorney’s office reaching out to our executive director asking about insurance policies and other benefits to pay $461," he added. "Do you really want to waste this much money and effort into doing this?"

(The city attorney’s office denied seeking to lien the pension and benefits going to Fung.)

“Your inhuman, outrageous, disgraceful, heartless, and unconscionable efforts, plans and demands for payment have deeply troubled Sarah and OPOA members,” the OPOA wrote in a letter to city officials before the debt was closed. “You should, given the circumstances, write off the $461. That is what any responsible government agency or leader would do.”

Le was killed on December 29, 2023, while responding to a burglary in progress at a cannabis dispensary in Jack London Square.

Four people have been charged in connection with the murder.