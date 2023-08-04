Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michelle and Barack Obama have shared new touching tributes to their personal chef Tafari Campbell, who drowned while paddlebaording near the family’s Martha’s Vineyard mansion last month.

The former president posted a photo of himself with Campbell and his wife Sherise on Instagram on Thursday, writing that the chef “showed us what true character looks like”.

“He believed that actions speak louder than words. And he used his immense gifts to bring people together, provide comfort, and spread joy. I’ll miss him every day.”

Ms Obama wrote that she will “miss my friend”.

“Tafari...the emptiness is hard. But I promise to stay strong, keep living, and honor your legacy in every way possible.”

Campbell drowned after falling into Edgarton Great Pond on the south shore of Martha’s Vineyard on 23 July.

Massachusetts Police said the 45-year-old father of two was with a fellow paddleboarder who tried to swam to shore and called 911. He was not wearing a flotation device when he fell into the water, police said.

Michelle and Barack Obama, with their personal chef Tafari Campbell, who died in a paddleboarding accident off Martha’s Vineyard (Michelle Obama / Instagram)

The Obamas were not at their Martha’s Vineyard home at the time, and police said there was nothing suspicious about his death.

Campbell had cooked for the Obamas during their time in the White House and continued to work for them as a personal chef after Mr Obama left office in 2016.

In a statement released soon after his death, the Obamas described Campbell as a “beloved part of our family.”

“When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together.

“In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.

“That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone.”