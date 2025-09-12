Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A giant Pacific octopus named Ghost at a Southern California aquarium is receiving an outpouring of affection as she enters the final stage of her life, dedicating her remaining energy to caring for eggs that will never hatch.

Ghost, a resident of the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, laid her eggs earlier this week, marking the beginning of senescence, the natural end-of-life phase for octopuses.

During this period, the mother octopus instinctively neglects her own needs, such as eating, to focus solely on protecting and aerating her eggs, preventing harmful bacteria from developing.

Despite her diligent care, Ghost’s eggs are unfertilised and will not hatch.

Her dedication has resonated deeply with visitors and online followers. Many have shared memories of seeing Ghost, with some even sporting tattoos or wearing sweaters emblazoned with the beloved cephalopod.

The aquarium itself posted on Instagram, stating: "She is a wonderful octopus and has made an eight-armed impression on all of our hearts."

In the wild, giant Pacific octopuses are solitary creatures, only coming together briefly to reproduce.

Ghost in her aquarium in June ( Aquarium of the Pacific )

Nate Jaros, the aquarium’s vice president of animal care, explained: "You really can’t combine males and females for any period of time because they don’t naturally cohabitate. They’re at high risk or aggression or even potentially death."

Ghost’s final days are a bittersweet testament to the powerful maternal instincts of these remarkable marine animals, even in circumstances where new life cannot emerge.

Ghost is originally from the waters of British Columbia, Canada, and arrived at the aquarium in May 2024 from a scientific collector. She was only 3 pounds (1.4 kilograms) then but now weighs more than 50 pounds (22.7 kilograms).

The average giant Pacific octopus lives for three to five years. Ghost is estimated to be between two and four years old, Jaros said.

Ghost was a “super active and very physical octopus” who enjoyed spending time with humans, Jaros said.

She was trained to voluntarily crawl into a basket so staff would weigh her and monitor her diet. Sometimes, she would push aside food her caregiver was offering just to interact with them more, Jaros said.

“Octopus in particular are incredibly special because of how charismatic and intelligent they seem to be, and we really form tight bonds with these animals,” Jaros said.

Her caregivers engage her in enrichment activities multiple times a day, putting food inside of toys and puzzles with moving parts to simulate what a octopus would do to hunt live crabs and clams in the wild.

One time, staff spent hours building a large acrylic maze for Ghost to explore.

“She mastered it almost instantly,” Jaros said.

While Ghost receives special attention in a private tank during her last days, the aquarium has already received a new octopus that will carry on her mission of educating the public. Staff will name the 2-pound (900 gram) octopus after spending some time assessing its personality, but it is already “super curious” and “seems to be a very outgoing animal,” Jaros said.

Marine biology student Jay McMahon, of Los Angeles, said he was glad he was able to visit the aquarium in the last few weeks and see Ghost one more time. He said he was inspired to pursue his studies after his parents brought him to the aquarium when he was 4.

“When you make a connection with an animal like that and you know they don’t live for that long, every moment means a lot,” he said. “I just hope she encourages people to learn more about the octopus and how important they are.”