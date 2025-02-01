Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

They’re short. They’re long. They’re thick. They’re thin. They’re covered in mushrooms. They’re gnarled and knotted. They’re bone white and onyx black. One even resembled an anatomically correct heart. But, above all, they’re sticks. At least, as judged by the friends who run the popular Instagram account @officialstickreviews.

After launching in September 2023, the account now has nearly 3 million followers. Social media users from more than 120 countries send in hundreds of video and photo submissions a day, including Hamilton creator Lin Manuel Miranda and record producer Fred Again. The ages of these stick-finders ranges from the very young to seniors. But, everyone joins in on the fun thanks to Boone Hogg and Logan Jugler.

The pair have been friends for over a decade and did not expect the success their venture would have when they were hiking together in southern Utah. At the time, it was a joke. Jugler picked up a stick and started talking about what was cool about it.

open image in gallery Logan Jugler holds a massive stick with a claw-like end. Jugler and Hogg say the secret to a good stick is its aura ( @officialstickreviews )

“It was kind of, like, a bit at first,” Hogg told The Independent earlier this month. “But, we all kind of understood that, ‘Oh, yeah, this is like a cool stick. We hadn’t really done that since we were kids. So, it just felt kind of nice to do and then it was funny, as well.”

At the end of the trail, they filmed a video of Jugler reviewing that first stick. The habit stuck. They kept making the videos and began to post them. By January of last year, they had 14,000 followers. Since then, the account’s following has skyrocketed. But, it’s also become what the friends describe as a “refreshing” corner of an increasingly tumultuous internet.

That’s partially because of the nature of sticks. They’re free, they’re largely accessible, and they tap into peoples’ imaginations. With a stick, people can hold a wizards’ staff, a Jedi’s light saber, or a knight’s sword.

Although, the Utahans post sticks that maybe aren’t as magnificent, too. Some of them are pretty wonky. One stick shared from a beach in Italy looked “cursed.” The duo say they’re not “trying to make an art gallery.” So, what makes a good stick?

To Hogg and Jugler, it’s all about their aura.

“It all comes down to just people connecting, [and] if the stick has a cool aura or energy. That’s what we like to say is the main thing: the main magic of the stick is the aura,” said Hogg.

They held a “historic” tournament to determine the best of the best last year, and they’re aiming to be more interactive with members of “Stick Nation.” They’re currently working on something called Stick Quests, which call on Stick Nation to find different types of sticks and do puzzles. There will be prizes. They said they were thankful to Stick Nation, and would keep it going as long as they can and the community wants it.

open image in gallery Boone Hogg holds a shorter, curved stick while out in nature. They receive hundreds of stick submissions every day ( @officialstickreviews )

“Hopefully, it just becomes kind of a staple on social media,” Jugler said.

But, don’t confuse them with influencers. They both have separate careers. Nearly two years later, they still feel like experiences on the platform are funny, fun, and unique.

Hogg and Jugler hope to partner with more non-profit organizations in the future. They’ve helped to raise more than $2,000 in relief aid following the devastating wildfires in Southern California.

“We want to push for good and be an outlet for positive impact in the world, outside of just being a social media account that posts videos,” Hogg explained.

“We’ll just go wherever the magic of it takes us and just ride the wave,” said Jugler.