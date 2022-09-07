Second-largest rollercoaster in the world is shutting down after terrifying accident
Ohio’s Cedar Point promises ‘reimagined’ rider experience
Cedar Point to Permanently Close the World’s Second-Tallest Roller Coaster
The world’s second-tallest rollercoaster will close permanently following a decision by its owners, Cedar Point, to retire the Top Thrill Dragster ride.
The attraction, which opened in 2003 as the world’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster ride, was closed in August last year following an incident which resulted in one woman being injured.
Cedar Point said in an update on Tuesday that it was retiring the 430ft (128m) high rollercoaster after 19 park seasons and that it was working to “reimagine” the ride experience.
The Sandusky, Ohio theme park did not say if the accident was behind the decision however.
On 15 August 2021, a small metal plate broke from the ride and hit a 44-year-old woman in the head who was waiting in line, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
Whilst her family said she suffered brain injuries following the incident, an Ohio state investigation found that Cedar Point had no reason to believe the ride was unsafe, as the Associated Press reported in February.
No penalties were recommended against the theme park following that report, which found loose bolts and signs of wear and deformation to the ride near to where the small metal plate broke free, according to the Journal.
Top Thrill Dragster, which remained shut since the incident, saw 18 million passengers during its time in operation, Cedar Point said on Tuesday.
In 2005, the rollercoaster was surpassed by the The Kingda Ka ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, as the world’s tallest ride, at 456ft 139m tall.
Superman: Escape from Krypton, a rollercoaster located at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, will become the second tallest in the world following the Cedar Point decision to retire Top Thrill Dragster.
