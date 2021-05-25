No sick days. No vacations, or family emergencies. One Ohio student has gone all the way from kindergarten to his senior year of high school without a single absence.

Based on the calculation of WJW, Blake Wolfe spent roughly 2,134 days at school, not including snow days.

“There were so many days that I just wanted to make up an excuse and stay home but my mom and my dad just gave me that extra push and coming to school and seeing my friends again it just made it all better,” Mr Wolfe told the local TV station.

His parents, Dana and David Wolfe, lay the credit to the perfect attendance on his health.

“Blake is a really good kid. He knew that school was very important and that we believed that he should be there every day,” Mr Wolfe’s mother said.

Along with never missing a day, Mr Wolfe had an eclectic array of extra-curricular activities ranging from marching band to sports, including as basketball and track running. His favorite subjects are history and math.

However, like the rest of the country’s student body, his streak was interrupted up by the pandemic, during which schools went virtual to stop the spread of coronavirus. However, he still maintained his performance.

“Not seeing my friends was the hard part but I just got through it. There was one year left and no need to stop now.” Mr Wolfe said.

He is due to attend Blufton University after achieving a scholarship to the Ohio university.

Other kids in the US have been less lucky, as according to reporting by Government Technology, chronic absenteeism, which is defined by the Department of Education as missing 15 school days a year, grew to one in four from one in six following the pandemic.