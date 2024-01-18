The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A federal judge has ruled that an Ohio elected official had her constitutional rights violated when she was arrested for criticising her local sheriff at a meeting in July 2022.

Niki Frenchko, 49, spoke out against Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe at a public meeting and criticised his performance. After her remarks, the sheriff had two deputies arrest her. The incident was streamed to Facebook Live.

Ms Frenchko, who serves as the only Republican on the three-member Board of County Commissioners, was handed a misdemeanour charge of “disturbing a lawful meeting”. The charge was later dropped and the commissioner filed a civil rights lawsuit.

Sheriff Monroe is the defendant in the case. Ms Frenchko also sued Trumbull County, the County Sheriff’s Department and the Trumbull County Board of Commissioners.

“Here in America, we do not arrest our political opponents,” J Philip Calabrese, US District Judge for the Northern District of Ohio, ruled. “This case tests that long-standing norm as well as our Constitution’s robust protections for free speech that allow us to criticize our representatives and public officials”.

The official added that Ms Frenchko’s speech “caused her arrest”, adding that Trumbull County, the Board of Commissioners or the Sheriff’s Department could be held liable for damages under federal law.

Ms Frenchko was elected to the board in 2020 after defeating incumbent Dan Polivka, ending his 16-year streak in the role. She’s since been a “dissenting and often unwelcome voice,” Judge Calabrese wrote.

“Commissioner Frenchko and her two colleagues often sparred…Often, the meetings descended into personal insults.”

But during the meeting where Ms Frenchko was arrested, she appeared to irritate her colleagues by discussing in-custody death at the county jail. She said an inmate had died after being taken off of their medication.

At that point, Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa told her she was being disruptive.

“You are talking about the chief law enforcement officer in Trumbull County; it’s unacceptable,” he said.

Ms Frenchko did not directly address the remarks and attempted to redirect the conversation back to her points. A sergeant then entered the room and asked Ms Frenchko to exit the meeting. She was later put in handcuffs.