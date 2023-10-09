Ohio toddler drowns after falling in pool as mother slept

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Ohio toddler has drowned after he wandered into a neighbour’s yard and fell into a swimming pool while his mother was asleep inside their home.

Two-year-old Marcus Hall, known to his family as “Mar Mar”, was found in the pool by police after officers were called to the property in the city of Oregon in Ohio on Wednesday.

Responding officers performed CPR on the toddler on the scene before he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“He was cool little dude,” Marcus’ father Anthony Hall told ABC13, before breaking down in tears.

“He was very energetic, he learned quickly, he was very smart.”

A neighbour had first spotted Marcus wandering outside at around 10.34am on Wednesday, according to ABC13.

The neighbour called 911 to say they could see a baby in a diaper chasing a dog, but no adult there to supervise him.

At the time, Marcus’ mother was looking after him and his 4-year-old sibling but had fallen asleep inside the home.

An officer responded to the property and told her she should consider putting safety precautions in place to prevent her son wandering off, the local outlet reported.

Marcus was found in a neighbour’s pool (GoFundMe)

Around an hour later, at 11.27am the mother then called the police herself as she couldn’t find little Marcus.

“I got woken up to the cops over here knocking on my door because they said that kids were running around outside, so when I woke up, it’s only my four-year-old here,” the Ohio mother said.

The dispatcher replied: “So your 2-year-old is missing?”

“Yeah,” the mother said in the phone recording obtained by ABC13.

Officers returned to the scene where they found Marcus unresponsive at the bottom of the neighbour’s pool – a round pool that is set up above ground with a small ladder attached.

A violation has reportedly been filed over the pool as, according to city law, it should have had a fence around it.

The pool has been listed as a violation, as according to city law it should have a fence around it (13ABC)

Child Services is also looking into the case.

A GoFundMe page was also set up by Mr Hall to raise funds to help pay for Marcus’ funeral service on 10 October.

“I don’t know how to explain this but I will try the best way I can,” Mr Hall wrote on the fundraising page.

“He was only two years old… I just want my baby to be able to rest, I can’t imagine what was going through his mind during all this.”