Watch live as Norfolk Southern CEO testifies on Ohio train derailment to Senate

Watch live as Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testifies to the Senate on the Ohio train derailment.

Mr Shaw will appear at a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, to address what committee Democrats called “environmental and public health threats” resulting from the 3 February derailment.

“I am deeply sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the people of East Palestine and surrounding communities, and I am determined to make it right,” Mr Shaw said in prepared remarks released ahead of Thursday’s hearing.

He added that the railroad will do the “right thing” with a $20 million commitment to help the community recover.

While no one was injured in the crash, state and local officials decided to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars, prompting the evacuation of half of the roughly 5,000 residents of East Palestine.

The scenes of billowing smoke above the village, as well as outcry from residents that they are still suffering from illnesses, has turned the derailment into a high-profile national incident.

