One dead after massive 50-care pileup on Ohio turnpike

Accident happened in eastbound lanes of turnpike in Sandusky County during frigid weather

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 23 December 2022 23:20
One person was killed and multiple others injured in a huge 50-vehicle crash in Ohio, according to officials.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County on Friday morning.

Officials say that buses were used to collect and take people from the scene of the accident to a nearby facility to keep them warm in freezing temperatures.

No details have been released on the cause of the crash or of the person killed in the accident.

But officials say that the initial crashes began at around 11.45am, with two people injured in a five-car crash.

The Ohio Turnpike is closed in both directions with eastbound traffic being diverted off at exit 91 at State Route 53.

Westbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 118 at State Route 250.

Temperatures on Friday in the area had dropped to a low of around -18 degrees celsius as many parts of the US were hit by frigid winter weather.

