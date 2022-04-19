A public university in Ohio has agreed to pay a professor $400,000 after he sued over a dispute involving a trans student’s pronouns.

Nicholas Meriwether, a philosophy professor at Shawnee State University, sued the school in 2018 after he said it unfairly punished him for refusing to use the student’s preferred pronouns. Four years later, his lawyers say the school has rescinded that punishment.

“This case forced us to defend what used to be a common belief – that nobody should be forced to contradict their core beliefs just to keep their job,” attorney Travis Barham said in a statement. “We’re pleased to see the university recognize that the First Amendment guarantees Dr Meriwether – and every other American – the right to speak and act in a manner consistent with one’s faith and convictions.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow