Ointment sold at Walmart and Target under recall for child poisoning threat
The ointment’s incorrect lid posed ‘a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning’ for children
Plantimex has issued a recall for its Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment, sold at popular retailers such as Walmart and Target, for fears it could lead to child poisonings and deaths.
Approximately 50,330 containers of the ointment were recalled after regulators discovered that it was not being sold in child-resistant packaging, as required by law.
The lidocaine-containing ointment is sold at Walmart and Target stores across the country and online, and poses a serious threat to children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned in a recall issued last week.
Given the faulty packaging, the ointment posed “a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning” if young children were to swallow the contents, regulators said.
Plantimex is required to have child-resistant packaging under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act of 1970, which requires similar medications and other hazardous chemicals to be sold in packages that are difficult for young children to open but accessible for adults.
The ointment was sold from April 2024 through October 2025 for about $10.
Mamisan Pain Relieving Topical Ointment comes in an orange jar with a white continuous thread lid that has the Mamisan trademark printed on the lid and the container. The ointment was sold in 3.52-ounce plastic jars. Only jars with UPC code 860006498115 are included in the recall.
As of Monday, no injuries had been reported.
Customers with impacted ointment should secure the recalled jars out of sight and reach of children. Customers can contact Plantimex to receive a free replacement lid, according to regulators.
Once the product is secured with the replacement lid, consumers can use the product as directed.
