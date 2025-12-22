Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Ointment sold at Walmart and Target under recall for child poisoning threat

The ointment’s incorrect lid posed ‘a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning’ for children

Plantimex issued a recall for its Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment, which was sold at Walmart and Target, due to an issue with the container’s lid that poses a serious risk to children.
Plantimex issued a recall for its Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment, which was sold at Walmart and Target, due to an issue with the container’s lid that poses a serious risk to children. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission )

Plantimex has issued a recall for its Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment, sold at popular retailers such as Walmart and Target, for fears it could lead to child poisonings and deaths.

Approximately 50,330 containers of the ointment were recalled after regulators discovered that it was not being sold in child-resistant packaging, as required by law.

The lidocaine-containing ointment is sold at Walmart and Target stores across the country and online, and poses a serious threat to children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned in a recall issued last week.

Given the faulty packaging, the ointment posed “a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning” if young children were to swallow the contents, regulators said.

Plantimex is required to have child-resistant packaging under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act of 1970, which requires similar medications and other hazardous chemicals to be sold in packages that are difficult for young children to open but accessible for adults.

Plantimex issued a recall for its Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment, which was sold at Walmart and Target, due to an issue with the container’s lid that poses a serious risk to children.
Plantimex issued a recall for its Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment, which was sold at Walmart and Target, due to an issue with the container’s lid that poses a serious risk to children. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The ointment was sold from April 2024 through October 2025 for about $10.

Mamisan Pain Relieving Topical Ointment comes in an orange jar with a white continuous thread lid that has the Mamisan trademark printed on the lid and the container. The ointment was sold in 3.52-ounce plastic jars. Only jars with UPC code 860006498115 are included in the recall.

As of Monday, no injuries had been reported.

Customers with impacted ointment should secure the recalled jars out of sight and reach of children. Customers can contact Plantimex to receive a free replacement lid, according to regulators.

Once the product is secured with the replacement lid, consumers can use the product as directed.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in