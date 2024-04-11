The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In some of his final tweets before his death from prostrate cancer OJ Simpson announced that he was “just about over” some of the health “issues” he’d been having.

“My health is good”, the former NFL player, actor and acquitted murder suspect said on X. “I mean, obviously, I’m dealing with some issues, but hey, I think I’m just about over it and I’ll be back home on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks.

“But it was very nice hearing from you and hearing those good, positive thoughts”, Simpson said, speaking to his supporters on X in February during Super Bowl weekend.

“It’s a beautiful day in Las Vegas”, he continued in the video message, discussing how he was heading to the game to support the San Francisco 49ers. “Even though the game is indoors, it wouldn’t have matter. But still, it’s nice to have a beautiful day like this.

On Thursday, Simpson’s family announced he’d died after a battle with prostate cancer. In another tweet posted that same month, the former football player – who spent almost nine years in jail over his role in a bizarre burglary – denied claims that he’d entered hospice care. “Hospice? You talking bout hospice?” he told his X followers.

“No, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there,” he continued. “I guess it’s like Donald [Trump] says, ‘You can’t trust the media’”.

Simpson previously said that in recent years he’d been treated for cancer but did not specify the type of cancer he’d had. It’s been reported that he was battling prostate cancer and underwent chemotherapy in Las Vegas.