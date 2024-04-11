The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Until 1994, OJ Simpson was known as an All-American hero – celebrated for his prowess on the American football field and later a successful career on both the big and small screen.

These triumphs earned Simpson a stratospheric rise, which came crashing down after he was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

With the help of Kardashian family patriarch Robert Kardashian – his lawyer – he was acquitted of murder in 1995, though his glittering public image was irreparably damaged.

Simpson did not help his tarnished reputation, going on to commit a spate of other crimes, including battery, speeding through manatee protection zones in Florida, and a bizarre Las Vegas robbery in which he claimed he was trying to take back some of his own sporting memorabilia and which cost him nearly nine years in prison.

Here’s a look at his life following the trial of the century:

Book

More than 10 years after the conclusion of the infamous trial, Simpson wrote a book titled If I Did It.

The book was ghostwritten by US author Pablo Fenjves and was based on interviews with Simpson. It was published by New York City publishing house Beaufort Books.

In it Simpson hypothesized about how he would have committed the murders – had he done it. The first part provides a detailed description of his marriage to Brown, with the latter part describing the events on the night of 12 June 1994 – and how the murders could have occurred if Simpson had carried them out.

OJ Simpson always denied killing his wife and her friend ( HarperCollins )

The hypothetical scenario sees Simpson enlist the help of an unwilling accomplice, with whom he shares that he plans to “scare the s***” out of Brown. He goes to Brown’s condo where a confrontation ensues between him and Goldman.

Simpson later loses consciousness and later wakes up with no memory of the actual murder.

About the book, Simpson’s attorney said that there is "only one chapter that deals with their deaths and that chapter, in my understanding, has a disclaimer that it’s complete fiction."

Public outrage prevented the initial publication of If I Did It in 2006 by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp-owned HarperCollins. A bankruptcy court subsequently awarded the book’s rights to the Goldman family, who released the work in 2007.

The title was changed by the family to: If I Did It: Confessions of a Killer. The word “if” appears in small writing on the cover.

Television

Simpson’s trial was one of the first major celebrity trials to be broadcast on television. As a result, its contents subsequently spawned multiple TV series, movies, and docuseries by networks around the world.

Among those were a 2000 BBC documentary titled OJ Simpson: The Untold Story, which was sold as shedding “new light on the case”. That same year, US network CBS released American Tragedy, a TV movie in which Simpson is played by Raymond Forchion.

The onscreen scrutiny continued for the next two decades.

A documentary mini-series, OJ: Made in America, premiered on 22 January 2016 at the Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Ezra Edelman, the five part film won the 2017 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

One of the most high profile adaptations of the trial was FX’s cable TV miniseries The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, which was also released in 2016.

Simpson’s trial was the focus of multiple TV series ( PA Archive )

The series was based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book The Run of His Life: The People v. OJ Simpson. It starred Cuba Gooding Jr as Simpson, as well as John Travolta and David Schwimmer.

Simpson was regularly the focus of jabs from popular comedy shows including Saturday Night Live (SNL) and 30 Rock.

Late comedian Norm McDonald in particular took issue with the disgraced athlete, dedicating multiple sections on SNL’s Weekend Update to tell jokes at his expense.

Further legal trouble

Despite remaining largely ostracised in the public eye, Simpson went on to have further run-ins with the law, and was arrested multiple times.

Simpson on trial in Las Vegas. He was jailed for nearly nine years ( REUTERS )

In February 2001, he was arrested in Miami-Dade County, Florida, for simple battery and burglary, after yanking the glasses off another motorist during a traffic dispute three months earlier. He was tried and once again acquitted.

Shortly after, Simpson’s home was searched by the FBI on suspicion of ecstasy possession and money laundering, though nothing was found. A year later he was fined for speeding on a boat through a manatee protection zone.

In 2007, shortly after the publication of his book, Simpson was arrested in Las Vegas after he and several other men entered a hotel room and took memorabilia items that Simpson claimed had been stolen from him.

The incident resulted in a number of charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping. On 3 October 2008, a jury found him guilty of all charges and he was later sentenced to a minimum of nine years in prison. Many who didn’t believe his denials over the murders of Brown and Goldman felt his sentence over the bizarre Las Vegas escapade represented a measure of justice.

Simpson was granted parole in 2017. The conditions of his release were lifted in December 2021.

Joking about the murders

The former athlete provoked more controversy by joking about the murders in an interview with TV presenter and comic Ruby Wax. She later said that Simpson told her after filming that he had a surprise for her – he opened a door and pretended to stab her with a banana.

Wax added: “I think it was his idea of a joke.”

Social media presence

Simpson remained in the public consciousness with fairly active profiles on social media, though his notoriety continued to follow him.

In January 2021, during the global pandemic he shared a photo of himself receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, and encouraging others to get it when their time came. The caption read: “Get your shot. I got mine!!!”

Twitter users reacted with outrage to the post, sharing memes relating to the infamous murder trial and questioning “how the murderer get the vaccine before the rest of us?”

Simpson continued to post online, offering his opinions on a range of subjects from politics to sports.

OJ Simpson tells fans he is ‘well’ in final social media post before death

In February, in some of his final tweets before his death Simpson announced that he was “just about over” some of the health “issues” he’d been having.

“My health is good”, he wrote on X. “I mean, obviously, I’m dealing with some issues, but hey, I think I’m just about over it and I’ll be back home on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks.

Simpson’s death from prostate cancer was announced on X, via his social media profile on Thursday 11 April by his family.