Dozens hospitalized and 11 in critical condition as chemical spill prompts evacuations in Oklahoma City
A shelter-in-place order was lifted early Thursday morning
A tanker truck leaked dangerous ammonia gas in an Oklahoma hotel parking lot Wednesday night, prompting dozens of guests to be hospitalized, including 11 who were in critical condition.
Anhydrous ammonia leaked from a tanker truck in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Waterford, a small city about 70 miles west of Oklahoma City, around 10 p.m. About 500 people were evacuated to a shelter early Thursday, while others were ordered to remain inside their homes.
Thirty-six people were hospitalized, including 11 who were in critical condition, KOCO reported.
Officials lifted a shelter-in-place order Thursday morning after firefighters wearing gas masks went door-to-door waking people up and telling them to leave because of the fumes from the leak.
The tanker truck, which was carrying 25,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia, suffered a spill as a result of a leaking gasket. It was not immediately clear if all of the oil it was carrying had spilled.
Anhydrous ammonia is a colorless gas that is used as a farm fertilizer to grow corn and wheat, but it can be deadly at high concentrations.
Authorities said the driver of the truck had parked it behind the Holiday Inn Express & Suites to get a room there for the night.
The spill prompted local public schools to cancel classes on Thursday. The nearby Southwestern Oklahoma State University also canceled in-person classes, though online classes were unaffected.
Cleanup could take several days, Weatherford Police Chief Angelo Orefice said.
In the aftermath, police are now urging residents to stay vigilant for any symptoms they may have after ammonia exposure.
“We are asking the public to watch each other,” Orefice said. “If they’re having breathing problems, call 911 or go to the emergency room.”
With reporting by the Associated Press.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments