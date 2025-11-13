Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tanker truck leaked dangerous ammonia gas in an Oklahoma hotel parking lot Wednesday night, prompting dozens of guests to be hospitalized, including 11 who were in critical condition.

Anhydrous ammonia leaked from a tanker truck in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Waterford, a small city about 70 miles west of Oklahoma City, around 10 p.m. About 500 people were evacuated to a shelter early Thursday, while others were ordered to remain inside their homes.

Thirty-six people were hospitalized, including 11 who were in critical condition, KOCO reported.

Officials lifted a shelter-in-place order Thursday morning after firefighters wearing gas masks went door-to-door waking people up and telling them to leave because of the fumes from the leak.

The tanker truck, which was carrying 25,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia, suffered a spill as a result of a leaking gasket. It was not immediately clear if all of the oil it was carrying had spilled.

open image in gallery Over 500 people were evacuated from a Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Oklahoma late Wednesday after a tanker truck spilled ammonia ( Google )

Anhydrous ammonia is a colorless gas that is used as a farm fertilizer to grow corn and wheat, but it can be deadly at high concentrations.

Authorities said the driver of the truck had parked it behind the Holiday Inn Express & Suites to get a room there for the night.

The spill prompted local public schools to cancel classes on Thursday. The nearby Southwestern Oklahoma State University also canceled in-person classes, though online classes were unaffected.

Cleanup could take several days, Weatherford Police Chief Angelo Orefice said.

In the aftermath, police are now urging residents to stay vigilant for any symptoms they may have after ammonia exposure.

“We are asking the public to watch each other,” Orefice said. “If they’re having breathing problems, call 911 or go to the emergency room.”

With reporting by the Associated Press.