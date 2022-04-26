Oklahoma governor signs bill banning nonbinary marker on birth certificates

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday to prohibit the use of nonbinary gender options on state birth certificates. The ban, which comes amidst a wave of anti-gender nonbinary legislation, is the first of its kind in the nation.

The Oklahoma legislature has passed a bevy of bills in recent months targeting reproductive freedom, transgender athletes, and, now, nonbinary individuals.

The bill signed Tuesday stems from an Oklahoma-specific context. Last year, an Oregon resident who had been born in Oklahoma sued the Oklahoma State Department of Health after it declined to allow them to be identified as nonbinary on their birth certificate. The State Department of Health added the option in a resulting agreement.

Stitt and a number of Oklahoma Republicans reacted forcefully. The director of the State Department of Health resigned, and Stitt issued an executive order banning changes to state birth certificates.

Now, the state has gone further to ensure that people who identify as nonbinary cannot have their gender status correctly reflected on their birth certificate. Though a number of states only allow male and female gender options on their birth certificates, Oklahoma is now the first state to explicitly ban nonbinary identifiers.

Some states are going in the opposite direction. When Vermont enacts a new statute this summer, it will make 16 states that allow for gender options outside of the male-female binary on birth certificates.