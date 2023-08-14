Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The pilot of a plane that crashed along an Oklahoma interstate on Sunday has been identified by family.

Richard Stanford, an Oklahoma City padeatrician, was left with critical injuries after his 1962 Piper PA-24 Comanche reportedly struck power lines near Interstate 44 just before 1pm, authorities say.

Mr Stanford, the sole occupant, was rushed to hospital with multiple serious injuries and faces a lengthy recovery, relatives told News 9.

He was awake and responsive on Sunday, the family members said.

Mr Stanford’s plane had departed North Texas Regional Airport in Denison, Texas, and was en route to Wiley Post Airport.

The Oklahoma Fire Department said in a statement Mr Stanford’s plane hit power lines and may have been trying to make an emergency landing along the interstate.

The crash ignited a small fire and brought down power lines on the I-235 ramp to the I-44, causing the closure of the highway. The highway has since reopened, and power has been restored to around 250 homes in the area.

Witness Camille Wynn told KFOR said she saw the plane fly in a circular pattern before it came down.

“I looked over in the field and I just started praying and tears started flowing down my eyes, it was just crazy,” Ms Wynn said.

An air traffic controller discussed with Mr Stanford whether he could attempt to land on the highway, according to The Oklahoman.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol told News 9 it was working to remove the wreckage.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.